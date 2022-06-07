Celtics A running list of the Celtics watch parties happening around Boston Where to find food, drinks, and big screen TVs to enjoy Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors Kevon Looney (5) defends as the Celtics Jayson Tatum tries to drive to the basket. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics return to Boston on Wednesday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors, and there are plenty of opportunities to watch the game — even without tickets.

Tickets to sit in the balcony at TD Garden are reselling for upwards of $700 on Ticketmaster as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, loge seats are reselling for a few thousand dollars. And MBTA officials are reminding people to be cautious of fake ticket scams at T stations.

The city, which hosted the watch party in Sam Adams Park for both Games 1 and 2, will not host one for Game 3 due to inclement weather, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement:

So, if you’re just looking to be surrounded by some fellow fans while eating, drinking, and watching the game, then there are some other options.

Here are the restaurants, bars, and establishments that are hosting watch parties Wednesday night. (We’ll continue updating this list.)

The Greatest Bar

Where: 262 Friend St., Boston

When: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cover/Ticket: $10–$125

What you’ll get: Perks range from general admission to table service.

Studio B, Big Night Live

Where: 110 Causeway St., Boston

When: 9 p.m.

Cover/Ticket: $20

What you’ll get: General admission. Access to a bar and limited food menu.

Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar

Where: 186 Tremont St., Boston

When: 9 p.m.

Cover/Ticket: $20

What you’ll get: Game day eats, drinks, TV viewing.

Hurricane’s

Where: 150 Canal St., Boston

When: 9 p.m.

What you’ll get: Game day eats, drinks, TV viewing.

Game On!

Where: 82 Lansdowne St., Boston

When: 9 p.m.

What you’ll get: Giveaway for a chance to win tickets to Game 4.

The Harp

Where: 85 Causeway St., Boston

When: 9 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

What you’ll get: Game day eats, drinks, TV viewing.

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during basketball season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events