Breweries & Bars

Attend an ’80s workout party

Find your sweat bands, leg warmers, neon colors, and hairspray — the '80s are back.

An event at The Greatest Bar Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

By Ria Goveas

Event Link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/80s-workout-party-tickets-409968345357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Event Ticket Link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/80s-workout-party-tickets-409968345357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Greatest Bar is a restaurant, bar, event venue, tourist attraction, museum, nightclub — and now a gym.

Find your sweat bands, leg warmers, neon colors, and hairspray, because the ‘80s are back.

Attendees can listen to live and throwback tunes as they work up a sweat at The Greatest Bar. 

 The Perfect Giant, The Ghostkillers, and DJ Worthy will all be playing music. 

General admission tickets are $10. VIP tables are available, too.

See More Events