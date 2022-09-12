Breweries & Bars Attend an ’80s workout party Find your sweat bands, leg warmers, neon colors, and hairspray — the '80s are back. An event at The Greatest Bar Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/80s-workout-party-tickets-409968345357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/80s-workout-party-tickets-409968345357?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Greatest Bar is a restaurant, bar, event venue, tourist attraction, museum, nightclub — and now a gym.

Find your sweat bands, leg warmers, neon colors, and hairspray, because the ‘80s are back.

Attendees can listen to live and throwback tunes as they work up a sweat at The Greatest Bar.

The Perfect Giant, The Ghostkillers, and DJ Worthy will all be playing music.

General admission tickets are $10. VIP tables are available, too.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events