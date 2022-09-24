Breweries & Bars Bow Market gets a Bavarian-style makeover for Oktoberfest Remnant is brewing the Fest Lager, and other vendors are planning sausage-inspired specials. The courtyard at Somerville's Bow Market will be decked out for Oktoberfest September 24 and 25. Courtesy of Bow Market

Remnant Brewing’s Fest beer is lagering away, food specials are in development at vendors throughout Bow Market, and the festive decorations are getting ready to rise. Oktoberfest returns to the Somerville courtyard on Sept. 24 and 25.

The weekend-long party centers on the brewery, Bow Market’s original business. Remnant celebrates the return of Fest Lager, a traditional Märzen style and an annual favorite release. The beer develops its rich and malty aroma by chilling out for a month in a lagering tank. Ready just in time to say goodbye to summer, Remnant Fest Lager is brightly copper in color and is well-suited for the shoulder season.

The resident brewery’s full lineup will be available alongside the Fest. A beer station in Bow Market’s main courtyard joins the main taproom and outdoor patio. Elsewhere around the small-scale marketplace, there will be live music and food specials from other vendors. Pair your Fest Lager with the likes of a vegetarian currywurst from Saus, jalapeño popper-sausage empanadas from Buenas, a Black Forest brownie by Gâté Comme de Filles, and more.



Oktoberfest at Bow Market is free to enter and subject to capacity restrictions. Reservations for courtyard seating are available with additional walk-in space reserved throughout the weekend.

