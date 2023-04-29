Breweries & Bars Close out Pride Week with a rollicking bar crawl in Boston Gather all your friends to save money on tickets to the Pride Bar Crawl. Get your Pride on at the annual Pride Bar Crawl in Boston. Crawl With Us

A Pride celebration will return to Boston this year, more inclusive than ever — and that calls for a toast.

On Saturday, June 17, (the week after the official Boston Pride For The People parade and festival), The Pride Bar Crawl will provide ample opportunity to do just that. Hosted by Crawl With Us, a national event planning company, The Pride Bar Crawl is its own parade, of sorts, around six downtown Boston venues. Gather your friends and claim your tickets to access exclusive drinks and food specials at participating bars, plus waived cover changes. The Pride Bar Crawl also plans to include a drag show (details TBA) and an after-party for ticket holders.

The day of the crawl, plan to check in at The Point anytime between 4 and 6 p.m., then hit any and all participating venues on your own schedule. Howl at the Moon, Koy Boston, Sidebar, Sissy K’s, and Wild Rover are also stops along the crawl. Pride specials will end around 10 p.m. so the after-party can begin.

Besides access to the venues and their specials without cover charges, tickets include one or two shots or drinks plus a souvenir cup. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to local Pride organizations and The Trevor Project. Ticket prices will go up after May 20, so if you plan to get your Pride on, snag yours now. And it’s always better to drink with friends: In this case, there’s a discount when you buy four or more tickets.

