Go to a stand-up comedy show in a speakeasy with $4 drinks This show is hidden in an abandoned basement classroom. Laughs at a Duck Duck Goofs comedy night. Duck Duck Goof

This secret stand-up comedy show is hidden in an abandoned basement classroom in the Cambridge Community Center and run like a speakeasy.

Attendees can purchase $4 beer, wine, and seltzer while watching their shows, which feature live music as well as comedians.

Lineups feature comedians who have previously appeared on Comedy Central, HBO, Sirius XM, Conan, and Last Comic Standing, among others.

Detention runs through the end of the year, with plenty of opportunity to attend multiple times.

This show is run by Duck Duck Goofs, a comedy production company based out of Cambridge, with shows all over Cambridge and Somerville.

