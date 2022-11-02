Get into the holiday spirit with an Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Get out your ugliest holiday sweater because the seventh annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl takes place on Dec.10.
The participating bars and venues include the Hong Kong, Wild Rover, Sissy K’s, Greatest Bar, Sullivan’s Tap, The Tam, and Beacon Hill Pub.
General admission includes food specials, holiday themed drinks, DJs and entertainment, and, of course, an ugly sweater contest.
Event staff will guide the crawl, and a final bar list will be provided in advance.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.