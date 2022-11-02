Breweries & Bars Get into the holiday spirit with an Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl The annual holiday tradition returns for the seventh year in a row. Participants at the Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Bar Crawl Live

Event Link https://www.barcrawllive.com/crawls/ugly-sweater-bar-crawl-boston Event Ticket Link https://www.barcrawllive.com/crawls/ugly-sweater-bar-crawl-boston

Get out your ugliest holiday sweater because the seventh annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl takes place on Dec.10.

The participating bars and venues include the Hong Kong, Wild Rover, Sissy K’s, Greatest Bar, Sullivan’s Tap, The Tam, and Beacon Hill Pub.

General admission includes food specials, holiday themed drinks, DJs and entertainment, and, of course, an ugly sweater contest.

Event staff will guide the crawl, and a final bar list will be provided in advance.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events