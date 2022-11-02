Breweries & Bars

Get into the holiday spirit with an Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

The annual holiday tradition returns for the seventh year in a row.

Participants at the Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Bar Crawl Live

By Ria Goveas

Get out your ugliest holiday sweater because the seventh annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl takes place on Dec.10. 

The participating bars and venues include the Hong Kong, Wild Rover, Sissy K’s, Greatest Bar, Sullivan’s Tap, The Tam, and Beacon Hill Pub.

General admission includes food specials, holiday themed drinks, DJs and entertainment, and, of course, an ugly sweater contest. 

Event staff will guide the crawl, and a final bar list will be provided in advance.

