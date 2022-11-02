Go all out at this multi-neighborhood Bad Santa Bar Crawl

Need weekend plans?
Kick off the holiday season with exclusive access to bars all across Boston starting at 2 p.m. all the way until 8 p.m. with some after-parties going even later.
Every ticket purchased comes with a complimentary Santa hat that attendees can wear for the crawl.
With exclusive access to certain venues, live DJs at participating bars, and live bands at designated locations, this crawl promises a good time for everyone.
Tickets should be purchased for the location attendees can pick up your all-access wristband at. Any bar on the list can be visited as capacity allows.
Below is the list of participating bars organized by neighborhood. Most offer check-in until 2 p.m. and the crawl until 6-8 p.m. (and some after-parties). Check here for the most up-to-date information.
Fenway:
Theater District:
Faneuil Hall:
West End:
Seaport:
