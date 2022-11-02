Breweries & Bars Go all out at this multi-neighborhood Bad Santa Bar Crawl The after-parties go even later. The bad santa bar crawl poster Bad Santa Bar Crawl

Kick off the holiday season with exclusive access to bars all across Boston starting at 2 p.m. all the way until 8 p.m. with some after-parties going even later.

Every ticket purchased comes with a complimentary Santa hat that attendees can wear for the crawl.

With exclusive access to certain venues, live DJs at participating bars, and live bands at designated locations, this crawl promises a good time for everyone.

Tickets should be purchased for the location attendees can pick up your all-access wristband at. Any bar on the list can be visited as capacity allows.

Below is the list of participating bars organized by neighborhood. Most offer check-in until 2 p.m. and the crawl until 6-8 p.m. (and some after-parties). Check here for the most up-to-date information.

Fenway:

Game-on

Landsdowne Pub

Loretta’s Last Call

Bill’s

Fenway Johnnie’s

Cask’n Flagon

Bleacher Bar

Timeout

Cheeky Monkey

Theater District:

Bijou

Venu

Nash Bar

Icon

Hava

The Tam

4th Wall

Guys Boston

R﻿ock Bottom

Faneuil Hall:

Down Ultra Lounge

Warehouse

Ned Devines

Howl At The Moon

Versus

Alma

West End:

The Greatest Bar

Causeway

The Harp

Hurricanes

Big Night Live

Studio B

Guy Fieri’s

Sullivan’s Tap

Teddys on the Hill

Seaport:

The Grand

King’s Seaport

Scorpion Bar

Empire

Lucky’s Lounge

