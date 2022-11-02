Breweries & Bars

Go all out at this multi-neighborhood Bad Santa Bar Crawl

The after-parties go even later.

The bad santa bar crawl poster Bad Santa Bar Crawl

By Ria Goveas

Kick off the holiday season with exclusive access to bars all across Boston starting at 2 p.m. all the way until 8 p.m. with some after-parties going even later.

Every ticket purchased comes with a complimentary Santa hat that attendees can wear for the crawl.

With exclusive access to certain venues, live DJs at participating bars, and live bands at designated locations, this crawl promises a good time for everyone. 

Tickets should be purchased for the location attendees can pick up your all-access wristband at. Any bar on the list can be visited as capacity allows.

Below is the list of participating bars organized by neighborhood. Most offer check-in until 2 p.m. and the crawl until 6-8 p.m. (and some after-parties). Check here for the most up-to-date information.

Fenway:

  • Game-on
  • Landsdowne Pub
  • Loretta’s Last Call 
  • Bill’s 
  • Fenway Johnnie’s 
  • Cask’n Flagon
  • Bleacher Bar 
  • Timeout 
  • Cheeky Monkey 

Theater District:

  • Bijou 
  • Venu 
  • Nash Bar
  • Icon 
  • Hava
  • The Tam
  • 4th Wall 
  • Guys Boston
  • R﻿ock Bottom

Faneuil Hall:

  • Down Ultra Lounge
  • Warehouse 
  • Ned Devines
  • Howl At The Moon
  • Versus 
  • Alma 
West End:

  • The Greatest Bar
  • Causeway
  • The Harp
  • Hurricanes 
  • Big Night Live 
  • Studio B 
  • Guy Fieri’s
  • Sullivan’s Tap
  • Teddys on the Hill 

Seaport:

  • The Grand 
  • King’s Seaport
  • Scorpion Bar
  • Empire
  • Lucky’s Lounge

