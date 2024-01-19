Breweries & Bars Go snow tubing at Harpoon Brewery in Boston Harpoon Slopeside brings slippery winter fun to the city. The sledding hill at Harpoon in Boston. Harpoon

This winter, beer lovers can mix suds with slippery fun at Harpoon Brewery in Boston.

The Seaport brewery features Harpoon Slopeside through Feb. 29, a three-lane snow tubing hill.

The hill was created by Artificial Ice Events using shipping containers, a proprietary beam system, decking, railings, and custom staircases, according to Harpoon.

Guests can enjoy snow tubing while tasting a variety of Harpoon and UFO offerings and warm up with mulled wine and mulled cider between rides. Food such as IPA mac and cheese, cheesy baked potato with gravy, and more is also available.

Here is the sledding schedule:

— Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

— Thursday and Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

— Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Guests under the age of 21 can ride but must be with an adult and must be 42 inches tall.

Tickets, which are for sale only in person, are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost is $10 to $25 Monday through Friday and $10 to $40 Saturday and Sunday. Prices vary depending on the length of time spent on the attraction.

