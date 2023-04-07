Breweries & Bars Grab a beer at the annual HarpoonFest Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Harpoon IPA at this two-day music and beer festival. A previous HarpoonFest in Boston. Courtesy Harpoon Brewery

HarpoonFest once again returns to Harpoon Brewery in the Seaport, celebrating local music, beer, and food. The event features cover bands and DJ sets, libations from breweries like Harpoon, UFO, and Arctic Chill, and some of Boston’s favorite food trucks.

Food vendors at this year’s fest include Chicken & Rice Guys, The Whoo(pie) Wagon, Tenoch Mexican, and pretzels from Harpoon’s kitchen. Fan favorite beers on draught all weekend include Harpoon’s IPA, Rec. League, Juicer, and Summer Style, along with UFO’s White, Florida Citrus, Maine Blueberry, and Strawberry Lemon Shandy. They’ve got cider and seltzer lovers covered, too, with Harpoon’s cider on draught and canned hard seltzers from Arctic Chill.

DJ J-Wall will play two sets on both Friday and Saturday, and guests can expect live tunes from other local musicians like He Said She Said, Different StrokeZ, Inside Out, the Naticks, El Scorcho, the One Night Stands, and the Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos. For any Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets to her shows at Gillette that weekend, HarpoonFest will host a T-Swift tribute karaoke on Friday night from 9 to 10 p.m.

The festivities start on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. and go til 11 p.m., while Saturday’s events are from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ event start at $35, which includes one drink ticket. Doors will close an hour and a half before closing time on both days.

