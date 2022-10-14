Partake in a multi-course beer dinner with Notch Brewing

Need weekend plans?
The Trinktisch Beer Hall in Belmont, created by the founders of Craft Beer Cellar, normally has a German-inspired menu alongside a long list of craft beers. For evenings where they host a brewery, however, the kitchen serves a unique menu that will pair best with the featured pours.
Guests at Notch’s event will enjoy a four-course meal to go along with the brewery’s well-known lagers. The menu will consist of:
Notch’s founder and brewmaster will also provide a history of the brewery and some lessons on brewing lager.
