Partake in a multi-course beer dinner with Notch Brewing

Notch’s brewmaster will guide diners through the pairings.

Notch Brewing cans. Photo courtesy of Notch Brewing

By Joel Ang

The Trinktisch Beer Hall in Belmont, created by the founders of Craft Beer Cellar, normally has a German-inspired menu alongside a long list of craft beers. For evenings where they host a brewery, however, the kitchen serves a unique menu that will pair best with the featured pours.

Guests at Notch’s event will enjoy a four-course meal to go along with the brewery’s well-known lagers. The menu will consist of:

  • Gorgonzola, apple, and prosciutto salad with honey vinaigrette
  • Maple glazed brussel sprouts
  • Cottage pie
  • Sticky toffee pudding

Notch’s founder and brewmaster will also provide a history of the brewery and some lessons on brewing lager.

