Breweries & Bars Remnant Brewing and Sarma create a collaborative beer The Somerville spots join forces on a bright and vibrant gose-style ale this fall. Sarma restaurant in Somerville is known for vibrant, Turkish-Mediterranean flavors. A new beer from Remnant Brewing will fit right in. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Event Link https://www.remnantsomerville.com/

A lively beer is in the works at Remnant Brewing that’s inspired by one of Somerville’s brightest spots: Sarma.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Bow Market brewery will celebrate this collaborative release with a party in the taproom. Beginning the following day, the Remnant-Sarma beer will be available exclusively on draft at the two Somerville venues.

Sarma is a go-to restaurant for Remnant general manager Brittany Lajoie, who shares the pro tip that there’s usually a seat or two open at the bar, despite dining-room reservations being hard to come by.

“They have been serving our sour beers in rotation since last winter,” Lajoie said, and this collaboration stems from that long-term relationship. “We worked on the recipe concept together.”

Advertisement:

The to-be-named gose—that’s a light-bodied sour beer from Germany — features the addition of Persian lime and cardamom along with the style’s traditional ingredients of coriander and sea salt. Easy-drinking and refreshing, the brew is food-friendly with flavors that fit the award-winning Somerville restaurant’s vibrant Turkish meze.

Stay tuned for more details about this exclusive beer release from Remnant and Sarma.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events