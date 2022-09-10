Breweries & Bars

Remnant Brewing and Sarma create a collaborative beer

The Somerville spots join forces on a bright and vibrant gose-style ale this fall.

Sarma restaurant in Somerville is known for vibrant, Turkish-Mediterranean flavors. A new beer from Remnant Brewing will fit right in. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jacqueline Cain

A lively beer is in the works at Remnant Brewing that’s inspired by one of Somerville’s brightest spots: Sarma. 

On Sunday, Oct. 23, the Bow Market brewery will celebrate this collaborative release with a party in the taproom. Beginning the following day, the Remnant-Sarma beer will be available exclusively on draft at the two Somerville venues.

Sarma is a go-to restaurant for Remnant general manager Brittany Lajoie, who shares the pro tip that there’s usually a seat or two open at the bar, despite dining-room reservations being hard to come by.

“They have been serving our sour beers in rotation since last winter,” Lajoie said, and this collaboration stems from that long-term relationship. “We worked on the recipe concept together.”

The to-be-named gose—that’s a light-bodied sour beer from Germany — features the addition of Persian lime and cardamom along with the style’s traditional ingredients of coriander and sea salt. Easy-drinking and refreshing, the brew is food-friendly with flavors that fit the award-winning Somerville restaurant’s vibrant Turkish meze. 

Stay tuned for more details about this exclusive beer release from Remnant and Sarma.

