Breweries & Bars Spend Howl-A-Ween On The Water

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howl-a-ween-on-the-water-tickets-404602174997 Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howl-a-ween-on-the-water-tickets-404602174997

This Halloween party takes place on board a boat called the Music Queen.

DJ Powa Serge, Sensation Cooji, and Sounds International will be playing Reggae, Soca, Hip Hop, and Afro beats on both levels of the boat.

Although the event takes place indoors, attendees will be able to access the deck.

There will be two cash bars and food available from L’s Kitchen, which serves American comfort food.

Attendees are encouraged to attend in costume.

Boarding is at 5:30 p.m. The boat leaves at 6 p.m. and returns at 9 p.m.

This event is 21+ and ID is required.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events