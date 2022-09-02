Breweries & Bars ‘The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium’ takes over a Boston brewery This will be Harpoon's first theatrical experience — and the company brewed a special beer for it. A contortionist with Mr. Swindle's Traveling Pecularium and Drink-ory.

The moment you step into the foyer tent of “The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium,” you’re instantly transported back in time to a turn-of-the-century traveling medicine show. Whimsical characters, magical potions, and world-class artistry take center stage (literally) during this whirlwind original Salto Entertainment production taking over the Harpoon Brewery.

Your evening begins at the Drink-Ory Garden, with a savory array of delicious dishes and potent potions, including Harpoon IPA, Rec League, and “The Swindler,” an exclusive beer brewed just for the show. Satiated with suds and snacks, you’ll adjourn to a custom boutique, climate-controlled big-top tent to take a cushioned seat for witnessing mind-bending vaudeville-style performances. You’ll be led by the infamous and eclectic Mr. B.S. Swindler and his mysterious accomplice Dr. Elixer through a theatrical experience sporting a cast of characters, live acrobats, and comedy, including The Contorted’s complex body mechanics, the sensational The Spinologist, and high-flying duo Suspended Passion. Word to the wise: leave the kids at home for this irreverent tongue-in-cheek mini-melodrama that promises to thrill and delight through classic vintage entertainment.

Performances are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.



