Breweries & Bars This hidden Tiki bar also features stand-up comedians It's an uncommon opportunity for a few laughs. A performer who is part of Boston Comedy Club performs live Boston Comedy Club

The Hideaway is a secret getaway (also known as the downstairs lounge within Article 24).

The Hideaway will be showcasing comedians from across Boston every Friday and Saturday night as part of the Boston Comedy Club. The comedians featured have performed on Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.

Audiences can enjoy food from The Hideaway’s Hawaiian-themed specials menu and a variety of classic tiki cocktails. American food from the upstairs restaurant will also be available.

Parking is available across the street at Mahoney’s Garden Center Lot.

