Join the fifth annual Toys for Tots Bar Crawl

Yes, it’s time for that stored-in-the-basement-all-year holiday costume to take the limelight again!
Dress up for the fifth rendition of the Toys for Tots Bar Crawl, which includes downtown bars such as Koy, Hong Kong, Sidebar, and Wild Rover. Tickets include two drinks as well as access to food and drink specials at the participant crawl spots.
Those who choose to donate toys (donations are strongly encouraged) will also receive vouchers that can be redeemed for additional food and drink items.
Check in will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sidebar, while the crawl will take place until 10 p.m. If you’d like to maximize the use of that dank costume, there’s also an after-party which runs until 12 a.m.
