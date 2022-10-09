Trillium celebrates autumn with bluegrass music, farm animals, and plenty of beer

Need weekend plans?
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
It’s always a good time to visit Trillium Brewing Company’s headquarters in Canton: With an expansive taproom, restaurant, and patio at the base of the Blue Hills, it’s a destination-worthy short drive from Boston for world-class beers and beautiful views.
On Oct. 8 and 9, add to those reasons for visiting a weekend of family-friendly live music, festive fair food, and even a visiting petting zoo.
Trillium’s first-ever Canton Fall Fest is a weekend-long celebration of autumn. Along with a seasonal beer and hard seltzer selection, the kitchen is preparing classic fall treats like apple cider doughnuts, roasted corn on the cob, and cider-braised pulled pork. Boston-based bluegrass band The Vinegar Flies is providing the entertainment, along with a visiting petting zoo from Mcdonny’s Traveling Farm. More than 10 local artists and vendors will be on site selling candles, home decor items, jewelry, pottery, and more.
Trillium Fall Fest is open to all ages with no tickets required.
The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.