Cars Attend the Castle Hill Vintage Car Climb

The Trustees and the Vintage Sports Car Club of America have partnered for an automobile event featuring pre-WWII cars competing in times races.

Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a bootlegger’s garden and picnicking on the lawn. Attendees can choose to pre-order a picnic lunch from Ferreira Foods by Noon on October 11th and pick it up onsite. Ferreira Foods, Q’s Nuts, Plat Du Jour and Beefie Boys will sell sandwiches, salads, charcuterie, roast nuts, popcorn, sweets, and hot beverages throughout the day. True North Ales, Mill River Winery, and 1634 Meadery will sell alcohol the bootlegger’s garden.

Cars will race in the morning and again in the afternoon with a midday lunch break when the autos will be on display.

Designated viewing spots will allow spectators to safely watch the races.

For an additional fee, spectators can schedule a 30-minute guided Great House tour set in 1929.

