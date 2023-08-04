Celebs 10 stars you can meet at Fan Expo Boston this weekend From “The Office” to “Barry,” “Forrest Gump” to “StarWars," the stars will be out for the event Aug. 4-6. Danny Trejo, Morena Baccarin, and William Shatner will all be at Fan Expo Boston Aug. 4-6. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Whether you’re passionate about “The Office,” Marvel movies, DC movies, “Star Wars,” Jay and Silent Bob flicks, “Arrested Development,” “The Princess Bride” or all of the cult-favorites above, welp, you’re in luck, friend. Stars descend upon the city this weekend for Fan Expo Boston Aug. 4-6 at the Boston Convention Center. Here are 10 you might want to meet. (Or view the complete list here.)

Stanley, Oscar and Creed from NBC’s “The Office”

Did we stutter?

Three of Dunder Mifflin’s finest appear Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Creed Bratton (Creed), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar) and Leslie David Baker (Stanley) appear separately, and together in conversation and for group photo ops. Whether you want to ask Creed about his knowledge of cults (or obliviousness to watermarks), Stanley about his passions for crossword trivia or pretzels, or Oscar about his knowledge of China, now’s your chance. Just remember to bring your own sheet of real Dunder Mifflin paper for an autograph, or you might be sent back to the office to get another. Details here, here and here.

Robin Wright

Run, Boston, ruuun: She and Tom Hanks are like peas and carrots. Yup, Jenny from “Forrest Gump” — also Antiope from “Wonder Woman 1984,” Claire Underwood from Netflix hit “House of Cards,” the princess bride from cult-classic “The Princess Bride,” among many roles — makes an appearance Aug. 5. Details here.

William Shatner

While Captain Kirk beamed into an Australian conference Aug. 3 via hologram, Boston will get the real Shatner, whether you’re going for “StarTrek,” “Boston Legal,” “$#*! My Dad Says” or his music. (Um, did we know his Christmas album is called “Shatner Claus”? Amazing.) Aug. 4 and 5. Details here.

AT THE EXPO: Emerson alum Henry Winkler talks fly-fishing, Fonz and fearlessness ahead of Fan Expo Boston

Henry Winkler

Depending on your age and/or tastes, you know him as the Fonz, Gene Cousineau on “Barry,” Uncle Joe from Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Barry Zuckercorn from “Arrested Development,” Dr. Lu Saperstein from “Parks and Recreation” or any number of Adam Sandler movies. (“Gaaaatoraaaade.”) Either way, he’s ready to meet you with a hug, he told us. Read our full interview here. Aug. 4, 5 and 6. Details here.

Morena Baccarin

You likely know her as Ryan Reynolds’ love interest from “Deadpool” (Wade and Vanessa had that R-rated Bogie/Bacall banter thing down pat), as Jessica Brody in “Homeland,” Jada Pinkett Smith’s co-star in “Gotham,” or as Anna from “V.” But she’s also popped up everywhere from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” to “The Good House.” Catch her Aug. 5 and 6. Details here.

Hayden Christiansen

Luke, he is your father. “StarWars” fans … oops. We just lost the StarWars fans. They’re all in line at the Expo Center. Yup, Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader appears in Boston Aug. 4 and 5. Details here.

Danny Trejo

Everyone’s favorite tough guy, you might know him from the “From Dusk Till Dawn” series, “Con Air,” “Machete,” “Predators,” “Halloween” — or “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” (Tip: He’s also in an episode of Disney+’s “The Muppets Mayhem.” Gold.) You can ask if Salma Hayek is really the woman tattooed on his chest. Aug. 5 and 6. Details here.

Jason Lee

His name was Earl. He was awesome in “Almost Famous” but of course, the skateboarder is also known for his Kevin Smith movies — from “Mallrats” to “Clerks II” to “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Kids might love him as Dave from “Alvin and the Chipmunks.” The whole fam can meet him in Boston Aug. 5 and 6. Details here.

Lauren Daley can be reached at [email protected]. She tweets @laurendaley1.

