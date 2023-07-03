Concerts Attend a free classical music performance at the Hatch Shell Boston Landmarks Orchestra plays five free shows on the Esplanade this summer. Boston Landmarks Orchestra performs with Boston Lyric Opera at the Hatch Memorial Shell. Photo by Michael Dwyer

Boston Landmarks Orchestra once again brings a series of free, outdoor classical music performances to the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Esplanade this summer. Under the musical direction of Chrisopher Wilkins, Landmarks Orchestra will play five free shows at the Hatch Shell between July 19 and August 23, this year showcasing music by underrepresented artists and composers.

Other highlights of this season’s performances include a partnership with Grammy Award-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, a performance by Boston Ballet principal dancer Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy, and expanded neighborhood concerts and events in Dorchester, Hyde Park, Chelsea, and Roxbury.

On Wednesday, July 17, Landmarks Orchestra performs its annual Green Concert featuring works that celebrate nature, like “Appalachian Spring” and a new piece by Brian Nabors, “Upon Daybreak.”

On Wednesday, July 26, coinciding with the NAACP’s Boston conference, the orchestra’s Hatch Shell performance celebrates the symphonic legacy of Black women in America and features Carrington as a guest curator and performer.

On Wednesday, August 2, the orchestra features American classics like George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Leonard Bernstein’s “On the Town.”

On Saturday, August 12, the show features composers like Wolfgang Mozart and Joseph Bologne (subject of the 2022 film “Chevalier”), along with a special piece by Landmarks’ artist-in-residence Fabiola Méndez.

On Wednesday, August 23, the final show of the season is “Dance Night,” featuring Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” and Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty,” along with a dance performance by Boston Ballet principal dancer Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy.

Visit the Landmarks website for the full schedule of neighborhood concerts and more details about this season.

