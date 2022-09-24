Concerts Attend a performance by the Boston Children’s Chorus Boston Children's Chorus performing Maggie Hall

For two decades, Boston Children’s Chorus has represented Boston —reflecting and celebrating its diversity and raising voices for social change.

In the 200th anniversary of Boston’s incorporation as a city, BCC singers celebrate Boston’s history of civil rights activism and draw attention to the work still ahead.

While exploring an inequitable past and the generational impact of these injustices on the Boston that exists today, BCC singers celebrate their 20th anniversary by recommitting to their core mission—inspiring inquiry, cultivating empathy, and becoming the future generation of Boston leaders.

BCC presents over 50 performances per season in a wide range of public and private events. They have performed in venues from Boston Symphony Hall, and Royal Albert Hall in London, to Sydney Opera House, and the White House.

BCC has appeared in TED talks, regular appearances on local TV and radio networks, and performances with high profile artists including Idina Menzel, Javier Muñoz, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Odom Jr, and Melinda Doolittle.

In 2013, they were presented with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, distinguishing BCC as one of the top arts and humanities based programs in the nation; BCC accepted the award from First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House.

