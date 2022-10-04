Concerts Be astounded by Alexus Lee in Medford The Providence native and Berklee graduate will showcase her R&B, soul, and jazz stylings at The Porch on Nov. 3.

Alexus Lee was raised by musical and nurturing parents in Providence, Rhode Island.

By age 10, she was – under her mother’s mentorship – deep in the study of piano and violin.

“I started singing and writing and producing my own music at 9 years old,” Lee told her hometown’s Motif Magazine. “I wrote a song called ‘It’s Breakfast’ when I was 11, along with my sister and my cousin, and our ultimate goal was to pitch it to Kellogg’s for a Frosted Flakes commercial.”

Since graduating a year early from Berklee School of Music in 2013, Lee has established herself as a significant presence on the Providence music scene via frequent performances at various local venues.

Lee’s original material is primarily in the R&B and soul veins. However, she started participating in the weekly Jazz Night at Providence’s CAV Restaurant in 2018.

“Jazz has become a substantial part of many of my non-original sets since then,” she also told Motif.

Despite her deep Providence roots, the gig that Lee designates as her most memorable took place closer to Boston.

“My favorite show to date was definitely at The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA,” she said in a Providence Monthly interview this past April. “Back in November of 2019, I had the amazing opportunity to open for Mac Ayres. It was the largest crowd I had ever played for. I think the venue held something like 500 and it was sold out. I played a 40-minute set, entirely of originals. The crowd was alive and singing my songs with me, my parents were in the balcony. It was just a perfect night.”

In 2022, the singer – who possesses a four-octave vocal range – performed at WaterFire and PVDFest and began a First Thursday Soul Music residency at The Porch, where her onstage abilities can be experienced up close and in full on Nov. 3.

To once again quote the Motif Q&A, “There are of course so many ways of measuring career success, but connecting with people is what it’s all built on.”

In keeping with this, Lee offers private lessons in voice, piano, and songwriting to those who would like her to literally show ’em how it’s done.

