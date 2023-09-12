Concerts Bob Dylan announces three shows at the Orpheum It will be Dylan's first three-night stand there since 2005. Bob Dylan in 2012, when he was a spry 71. AP Photo/David Vincent, File

Event Ticket Link https://concerts.livenation.com/bob-dylan-rough-and-rowdy-ways-boston-massachusetts-11-03-2023/event/01005F25DEA33C48

There’s something happening here, and we do know what it is: Bob Dylan has announced three shows at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre this November.

The legendary (and Nobel Prize-winning) singer-songwriter will bring his so-called “Never Ending Tour” to Boston on Friday, Nov. 3, Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Dylan — who has a long Boston-area pedigree — has already stopped in the Hub once in support of his most recent album, 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” in the form of a Wang Theatre show in 2021. But he hasn’t been at the Orpheum since 2014, and hasn’t done a three-show stand there since April of 2005.

Advertisement:

Dylan’s first Orpheum show, meanwhile, was back in October of 1981, with a set that closed with a cover of the obscure Chuck Berry song “No Money Down” — because with Bob, you never know what you’ll get. (Here’s the setlist to that 1981 gig.)

Some recent reports, notably in the New York Post, suggested that Dylan, 82, might retire from touring after his current run. But with 13 new November dates announced just this week — in addition to Boston, he’ll be coming to Springfield, Mass. (Nov. 1), Providence, R.I. (Nov. 10), and Waterbury, Conn. (Nov. 11) — he’s not showing signs of slowing down yet.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events