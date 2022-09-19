Concerts Catch the country-pop of Brandi Carlile The singer-songwriter-activist comes to TD Garden on Oct. 21. Scott Dudelson

Country superstar Brandi Carlile was 19 when she released her first album – one of many homemade recordings that she sold at her shows. About five years later, she was signed to Columbia Records, where her first professional album – “Brandi Carlile” – would soon hit the record store shelves. But the Pacific Northwest native had by then been working away at her craft for some time.

There were all those nights listening to her parents’ collection of country music, from Patsy Cline to Minnie Pearl to Johnny Cash, as well as her discoveries of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, and Brenda Lee. She went through a period of what she refers to as “self-taught vocal lessons,” her stage debut at 8, some early attempts at songwriting when she was 14 and, guitar in hand, hitting the open mic nights in Seattle at 17.

After that first Columbia album, her then-small fan base took off, as did sales of her follow-up records. It certainly didn’t hurt to have three of her songs appear on television as part of the 2007 season of “Grey’s Anatomy.” A few years later, Carlile was honored with the first of (so far) 18 Grammy nominations (that one, under the Best Americana Album category, was for “The Firewatcher’s Daughter”). Her win count for Grammys (so far) is six.

Oddly, Carlile was openly upset when her 2021 single “Right on Time” was nominated in the Best Solo Pop Performance category, rather than under her own preferred Americana. She didn’t win, but soon got over the loss and the category choice.

Besides, she’s involved in so many projects of more importance than the whims of Grammy officials. Carlile wrote an autobiography, “Broken Horse: A Memoir”; she’s one of the founders of the Looking Out Foundation – which supports issues concerning the arts, women, community development, health, and the environment; and she runs her own boutique wine label WOBC.

Of course, making music is still a priority, and much of her set at her upcoming show at TD Garden will consist of songs from her 2021 album “In These Silent Days.” Here’s hoping that she really has come to grips with that record’s “Right on Time.” There are a lot of fans out there who will want to hear it.

