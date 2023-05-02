Concerts Celebrate a century of Warner Bros. music via candlelight The concert will be performed at Old South Church in Boston. Musicians performed surrounded by flickering flames during Candlelight Concerts.

Event Link https://candlelightexperience.com/warner-bros-100-anniversary-concerts/ Event Ticket Link https://feverup.com/m/124073?utm_source=landing&utm_medium=warner-bros-100-anniversary-concerts&utm_campaign=124073_bos&cp_landing_term=city_selector&cp_landing=city_selector

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. and its iconic magical moments under the gentle glow of candlelight as part of a candlelight concert series. “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.,” an intimate and unique musical experience held on June 2 at 7 and 9 p.m., will take place in the beautiful and historic Old South Church. As the flames flicker, the talented musicians of the Rasa String Quartet perform classics such as “Over the Rainbow,” from “The Wizard of Oz”; “As Time Goes By,” from “Casablanca”; the title song from “Singin’ in the Rain”; the theme song from Scooby-Doo; and “Hogwarts’ Anthem” from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” during an hour-long concert that is both soothing and stimulating for all the senses.

