Concerts Celebrate Halloween all weekend with Big Night Live Big Night Live has lined up music, performances, drinks, and more at venues across Boston for Halloween weekend. Joel Corry will be one of the performers. Joel Corry via Instagram

Event Link https://bignightlive.com/calendar Event Ticket Link https://bignightlive.com/calendar

Big Night has lined up music, costumes, performances, drinks and more at venues across Boston for the Halloween weekend.

At Big Night Live, attendees can enjoy performances from Joel Corry, Acraze, and SVDDEN DEATH. Big Night Live offers luxury pod seating, multiple bars, LED lights, and a supersonic sound system for a VIP experience.

Attendees can also hit the dance floor at Seaport’s The Grand. This nightclub will host AUDIEN, MAKJ, and DJ Esco this Halloween.

Boston Encore Harbor’s flagship nightclub Mémoire has VIP bars, private areas, VIP tables, and will be hosting VTECH, DJ Costa, and Afrojack.

Advertisement:

Dress to impress in your finest Halloween costume for Empire’s Horror Nights on Oct. 28 and 29. Attendees can dance to music from resident DJs Jason Smith, Soluna, Tony Clark and HRLY and sip on seasonal cocktails like Finding Fall (Hendricks Neptunia, lime agave, honey) and How ‘Bout Them Apples (Dos Hombres Mezcal, Cointreau, apple cider, lime agave).

VERSUS’ Halloween Costume Party on Oct. 29 provides another opportunity to dress up. The Downtown Crossing arcade bar is offering prizes to those who dress as their favorite character and will feature festive drink specials. Prizes include tickets to a show at Big Night Live.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events