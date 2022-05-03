Concerts This event has passed. Check out other things to do instead. Celebrate the debut of Fenway’s new music venue with Bruno Mars The pop star will perform 3 shows at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in this February 2, 2014 file photo. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Bruno Mars will funk up Boston crowds at Fenway’s newest music venue this September.

The 14-time Grammy winner will perform three shows at the new 5,000-seat MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Wednesday, September 7, Friday, September 9, and Sunday, September 11.

Other concerts previously announced for the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway include Lil Nas X (September 18), Lady A (September 22), The B-52s (September 30), and Deadmau5 (December 16).

Located at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in the shadow of Fenway Park’s right field bleachers, the four-story venue occupies 91,500 square feet. Beyond concerts, the venue’s owners hope to partner with nearby schools, colleges, and neighborhood organizations to “create an epicenter for the performing arts community in Boston.”

In recent years, Mars has cemented his reputation as one of the most popular singer-songwriters in America. Performing as Silk Sonic (an R&B duo with Anderson .Paak), Mars scored his 8th No. 1 single with “Leave The Door Open” in 2021.

The song swept the 64th Grammys, earning Mars nods for Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The song also won Record of the Year, which made Mars only the second performer in Grammys history to win the award three times, along with Simon & Garfunkel.

