Celebrate the end — and start — of the year with Ellis Paul The folk singer-storyteller has four shows at Passim from Dec. 29-31.

There aren’t a lot of musicians who get to say that they have a residency, every year, at the same venue. But that’s pretty much the case for Ellis Paul, who will once again take the stage at Passim, in four shows over three nights, from Dec. 29-31.

It’s an event that the singer-songwriter has been at the center of for three decades and, as in past years, he’ll be accompanied by a full band: Radoslav Lorković (keyboard, accordion, vocals), Don Conoscenti (guitars, mandolin), and Laurie MacAllister (guitar, vocals).

With 20 albums to his credit – the most recent is 2019’s “The Storyteller’s Suitcase” – Paul has myriad directions in which to spin his sets. It will surprise no one, but certainly please his fans, if he breaks into familiar material such as “Alice’s Champagne Palace” or “Maria’s Beautiful Mess” or “3,000 Miles.” But an Ellis Paul show almost always features three other key ingredients: He likes to insert brand new songs that no one has heard, he gets a kick out of playing a well-placed cover (he’s been known to do “Purple Rain,” “Hallelujah,” and “Day Tripper”), and he’s brave enough to have audience members call out requests.

Paul is also prone to offer up a mixed bag of how the music is presented. So, he might do a couple of solo numbers – just a man and his guitar, or maybe a man and his piano – then have the band join him, throw in another one by himself, and when the band later comes back, let one or another of them sing the lead in some songs. The songs, too, have plenty of variety, running from laid-back acoustic numbers to high-spirited electric rockers. And their subjects range from personal stories to social issues.

If you’re new to an Ellis Paul show, don’t get rattled if he invites everyone to take part in a sing-along; it’s something he does quite often. Sit back, relax, and feel free to join in.

Doing double duty over the course of the quartet of shows, Laurie MacAllister – a founding member of Red Molly – is also the opening act.

