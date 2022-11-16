Concerts Celebrate the season with the not-in-Boston Boston Pops Keith Lockhart leads the Pops Festival Orchestra in Lowell on Dec. 18. Keith Lockhart and Santa

You can take the Boston Pops out of Symphony Hall, but at this time of year, no matter where they are, they’ll still give you a full blast of Christmastime spirit. Though Keith Lockhart has been at the Pops podium since 1995, different versions of these seasonal shows have been going on since 1973, initially under the direction of Arthur Fiedler.

When Lockhart leads the Boston Pops Festival Orchestra at Lowell Memorial Auditorium for a Holiday Pops concert, the program will feature both traditional pieces and a few surprises.

Running just over two hours, and split into two parts, the show will kick into gear with a narrated musical version of Tomie dePaola’s children’s book “Noche de Posadas (The Night of Las Posadas),” a Spanish-tinged tale of Joseph and Mary in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve. The first half will also include a string of familiar holiday songs as well as a nod to Hanukkah with “Candle Lighting Blessings / Drey Dreydeleh.”

If you’ve been to a Holiday Pops concert before, you already have a good idea of what’s in store during the second half: the always-enjoyable David Chase arrangement of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” in which each verse is sung to the tune of a celebrated holiday piece; a special narrated version of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” (the name of the narrator is yet to be announced); and the customary presentations of “Sleigh Ride,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The concert’s annual sing-along is planned to be back on the schedule (after time off due to COVID), and there’s not much doubt that sometime in the show, the audience will be treated to a visit from Santa and a performance of “White Christmas.”

