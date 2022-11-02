Concerts Check out two nights of tunes from Charlie Parr The singer-songwriter from Duluth visits Atwood's on December 6 & 7. Shelly Mosman

Attending a Charlie Parr show means taking part in an intimate experience. The bearded, long-haired Minnesotan singer-songwriter usually sets himself down in a straight-backed chair, looking relaxed in flannel shirt and jeans, a well-worn guitar case on the floor at either side of him. Throughout his show, he’ll pull out one or the other, choosing either his 12-string acoustic or his six-string resonator (with a bottleneck slid onto his pinkie finger), depending on the mood he’s going for. He’s also been known to pick up a banjo now and then, and has been hinting that he might get around to adding an electric guitar to the proceedings.

Then there are his feet, which could be wearing sneakers or sandals or, when it feels right, going unshod, yet often can be seen and heard tapping away for a bit of light percussion.

Parr first picked up a guitar when he was 8, but didn’t start performing in front of people until he was about 20. Now in his mid-50s, with 14 albums released and decades of touring around the world, he’s become known as someone with a big bagful of original songs that vary from haunting to rollicking.

His newest album, “Last of the Better Days Ahead,” is a solo affair, comprising tunes that he’s assembled from flashes of memories – some of them his own, some of them imagined. His voice is generally high-pitched and full-bodied. But it sometimes goes all gritty or displays a sad weariness peeking out from inside. Part of the fun of sitting through one of his sets is never knowing when he’ll take a left turn and let some unexpected raucousness burst through.

When it comes to that guitar accompaniment, the resonator is there to add a bit of soulful sweetness to his sound, and the 12-string is his instrument of choice when it’s time for some fast and fancy finger-pickin’ that Parr brings to his Piedmont style of blues.

Though a typical Charlie Parr show will consist of his own music, there’s always a chance that he’ll throw in a cover of some old favorite, and a search around the Internet will eventually lead you to him performing the likes of the traditional “Duncan and Brady” and the Beatles’ “Rocky Raccoon.” One thing every Parr fan knows, though, is that no matter how many times you catch him, he’ll play each song just a little differently than the last time.

