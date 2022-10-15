Concerts Connect musically with Cœur de pirate The bilingual singer-songwriter plays at Berklee Performance Center on Nov. 18.

It’s never been clear as to exactly when Béatrice Martin took on the stage name of Cœur de pirate – which translates to “heart of the pirate” – but the 33-year-old singer-songwriter from Quebec has never been bashful about explaining that it was the result of a broken romance.

“An ex-boyfriend had a band called Songs for Sailors,” she said in an interview. “So, I went for the opposite and called myself Cœur de pirate.”

But the internationally popular pop artist had been on the road to musical fame long before that. There were the piano lessons at 3, entrance to the Conservatoire de musique et d’art dramatique du Québec at 9, joining the hardcore band December Strikes First at 15, then the Montreal pop band Bonjour Brumaire at 18.

At that point, the idea of a solo career began calling. Her initial attempts at getting her own music (as well as some covers) out into the world were posted on her MySpace page. But it was only a few months later that she found herself in a professional recording studio, laying down tracks – in French – for what would be her self-titled debut album, which was a huge hit among music lovers in Canada and in France.

There were additional albums in French, up until her 2015 release “Roses,” which featured songs in both French and English. Her choice of styles also changed, moving from folkie to poppy, and though on her early tours through the States, she sang only in French, her sets were now sprinkled with songs in English. Yes, she writes in both languages.

In recent years, myriad changes went down. For her 2018 album “En Cas de Tempête, Ce Jardin Sera Fermé,” she reverted to all French-language songs. When, smack in the middle of the pandemic, she developed vocal cord problems that required surgery – and the necessity to stop talking and singing – she made the piano instrumental album “Perséides.” When the voice problems cleared up, she was back to singing, in French, on last year’s “Impossible à aimer,” filled with dance tunes set to a disco beat.

The plan for her upcoming Berklee Performance Center concert is to play some old favorites as well as new material. It’s an acoustic show, and she’ll be accompanied only by her guitarist Renaud Bastien. We can only assume that she’ll be singing in two languages.

