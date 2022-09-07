Concerts Help Demi Lovato reclaim her joy at MGM Music Hall Lovato will be performing alongside Royal & The Serpent when she hits the new venue Oct. 13. Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. John Salangsang/Invision/AP

The Holy Fvck tour — stopping in Boston Oct. 13 — is the seventh concert tour by Demi Lovato, in support of her eighth studio album, aptly named “Holy Fvck.” (Please don’t ask how to pronounce it.)

This American singer-songwriter was previously also an actor, having appeared on the children’s television series “Barney & Friends” and later in the iconic Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock” with the Jonas Brothers. She’s also an activist who has previously struggled with an eating disorder and substance abuse.

Lovato has also published the self-help memoir “Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year” (2013) and released the documentaries “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” (2017) and “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” (2021).

Lovato will be performing alongside Royal & the Serpent, who collaborated with Lovato on “Holy Fvck.”

Other artists on this album include pop-punk and rock artists Yungblud and Dead Sara.

According to The Guardian, the album shows “gutsy ambition” – a change from her “Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over” era, which she has said she did not find as joyful to make.

“When making ‘Holy Fvck,’ I wanted to explore the dichotomy between ideas and feelings we all face: good and bad, holy and evil, and anger and love,” Lovato told Complex. “The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and concludes with me reclaiming my power. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music.”

Lovato will be performing on Oct. 13 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

