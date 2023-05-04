Concerts Don your dancing shoes for the Donna Summer Disco Party Celebrate the "Queen of Disco" at City Hall Plaza during the annual June party. Donna Summer on October 30, 1978 in Boston Mass. at The Music Hall. Boston Globe Staff Photo Janet Knott

The annual Donna Summer Disco Party returns to Boston’s City Hall Plaza in June. Donna Summer, disco legend and Boston native, was born in Mission Hill in 1948 and rose to fame in the ‘70s. The city of Boston hosts its 9th annual tribute party for the “Queen of Disco” this year on Friday, June 16 from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring a roller rink, special performances, disco music, and dancing all night long.

Born as LaDonna Gaines, Donna Summer, as she was known professionally, began her career as a psychedelic rock singer, but eventually became one of the pioneers of disco with 14 Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits and five Grammy wins in her lifetime. She died in 2012 of lung cancer and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time—she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

The annual summer disco party will feature a roller skating rink, music provided by DJ Vince 1, and two very special performances—a tribute by Mary Gaines Bernard, Summer’s sister and backing vocalist, and O’Mega Red performing his hit “Angel” featuring Donna Summer. The evening is put on by ​​Mayor Michelle Wu and the city’s office of tourism, sports, and entertainment. The night is free to the public, but registration is recommended here.

