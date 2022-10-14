Concerts Double your pleasure with Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins The songstresses share a twin bill at Cary Hall on Nov. 12.

After many decades, the prize for the worst pairing of musical acts together on one show still goes to that time in the summer of 1967 when the Jimi Hendrix Experience opened on seven East Coast dates for the Monkees.

The exact opposite could be said for the billing of Paula Cole and Sophie B. Hawkins at Cary Hall on Nov. 12. It’s not that their music is exactly similar, though they are both singer-songwriters who are most comfortable in a style that is recognizable as folk music but often tends to have a jazzy edge. They both released their debut albums within a couple years of each other – Hawkins’ “Tongues and Tails” came out in 1992, while Cole’s “Harbinger” happened in 1994. Each runs her own record label – Hawkins’ is Trumpet Swan Records, Cole’s is 675 Records. And their long careers are still going strong.

When Cole walks onstage, she’s just as likely to strap on an acoustic guitar or sit down at a piano when she sings. Hawkins is also skilled at guitar and piano, but has been known to take a place behind a drum kit at shows, as she began her musical journey as a drummer. (Moreover, she produces her own albums and provides the back-up vocals.)

Both women have had interesting connections to television. Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” from her 1996 album “This Fire,” became the theme song to “Dawson’s Creek.” Hawkins’ “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,” a hit from “Tongues and Tails,” was banned by MTV due to its – at the time – supposedly risqué video.

As far as what will happen at their Cary Hall concert, Cole will be featuring music from last year’s “American Quilt,” on which she does a swinging cover of “Bye Bye Blackbird.” In an interview a few years ago, she said, of her shows, “I just go out there and I bleed; I feel and I connect. I touch the feelings and the fans are still with me.” Hawkins hasn’t released an album since “The Crossing” in 2012 but, she said in a recent interview, “I’m always writing and recording in my house. People that want to hear my new music should come to the show. Of course, I’ll play all my hits as well.”

