Concerts Enjoy an Irish music concert Gore Place

Enjoy a concert of Irish music with fiddler Laurel Martin, guitarist Jim Prendergast, multi-instrumentalist Mark Roberts, and Sean nos dancer Keiran Jordan.

Martin’s lyrical fiddle playing paired with Prendergast and Roberts’ sensitive accompaniment creates a sound that is ‘nuanced, sweet, and true to tradition’ according to Gore Place.

Kieran Jordan has toured as a featured solo dancer for over two decades, collaborating with some of today’s finest traditional musicians. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the joyful spirit of traditional music.

This listing is a Boston.com Community submission.

See More Events