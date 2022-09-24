Concerts Experience AC/DC through Back In Black’s performance Back in Black performing on stage Back in Black

The “True AC/DC Experience” show performed by BACK IN BLACK has been touring the United States since 1990, entertaining audiences with AC/DC´s music old and new. They have a song list with over 80 songs.

What makes ‘Back In Black’ stand out is that they have mastered an array of B-Tracks, including songs like, “It’s A Long Way To The Top,” “Overdose,” and “Down Payment Blues” that they also perform.

The show is high energy, with professional sound and production, and has exact song replication.

This listing is a Boston.com Community submission.

See More Events