Get down to the ‘Bass’-ics with the Ben Wolfe Quartet

When Ben Wolfe steps onto the stage at Scullers to lead and play with the current members of his quartet – Nicole Glover (tenor sax), Joel Ross (vibes), Aaron Kimmel (drums) – he’ll be sticking with one instrument: the acoustic bass. Yes, it’s the one he’s best known for over the past few decades, but his musical ways easily could have gone in different directions.

His first instrument, when he was in junior high school, was the tuba. When he reached high school, although he stuck with the big brass horn, he also started playing electric bass guitar – as well as a bit of acoustic bass. The electric one became his main axe, and he soon joined pop bands and dance bands and, by his senior year, was playing it in a Top-40 band, a jazz band, and a funk band. During his college days, he added bass trombone to the list. And he started leaning more toward jazz than any other genres, which led him to a renewed interest in that most important of jazz instruments, the acoustic bass.

By that time, Wolfe had made up his mind that he wanted a life in music. He moved from his native Portland, Oregon, to New York, paid his dues with a lot of small club work, and developed a reputation for not only knowing his way around his bass, but also for developing his own sound – one that tied in neatly with his regular output of original compositions. Note: He has a habit of writing solo pieces on piano, then arranging them for his bands.

He became in in-demand sideman – in live shows and in the studio – and over the years, found himself on tour with bands led by Harry Connick, Wynton Marsalis, and Diana Krall. In the midst of all that, he was putting together his own trios, quartets, and quintets, playing music that sometimes melded straight-ahead jazz with classical string quartets.

Starting with “13 Sketches” in 1996, Wolfe has made nine albums as a leader (the most recent was 2019’s “Fatherhood”). A 10th recording is already in the can, and is scheduled for release this fall. Audiences at the Scullers gig will be among the first to hear the music that will appear on it.

