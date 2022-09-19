Concerts Get driven by Billy Cobham’s drumming The veteran stick man returns to TCAN on Oct. 22.

Event Link https://www.natickarts.org/performance/billy-cobham-2022-10-22

Here’s a game to play with your friends: Ask them to name their favorite drummer. The results may surprise you. When I tried it, I got three in rock: Ginger Baker, Keith Moon, and John Bonham; three in jazz: Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, and Gene Krupa; and one studio guy: Hal Blaine. My favorite? Someone who can do it all: Billy Cobham.

The first time I saw him play, many years ago, as part of the Mahavishnu Orchestra, I was bowled over by his energy, technique, inventiveness, and the fact that he never overwhelmed the rest of the band’s already overwhelming sound.

Little did I know at the time that while he was a newcomer to me, he had already banged away at the kit for Horace Silver and Miles Davis (that’s Cobham on Miles’ albums “Live-Evil” and “A Tribute to Jack Johnson”).

Born in Panama and raised in New York City, Cobham was only 8 when he started drumming with his pianist father. In his high school days, he was a member the St. Catherine’s Queensmen drum-and-bugle outfit, and during a few years of military service, he played in the U.S. Army Band.

His stint of straightforward jazz with Silver soon followed, after which he joined Miles and was introduced to and mastered the explosive sounds of the then-new blend of rock and jazz dubbed fusion. Cobham and fellow Miles guitarist John McLaughlin later carried it a step further in the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

Cobham had arrived, and he kept finding new destinations: He led his own group – Spectrum – he drummed in the Grateful Dead-related projects Bobby & the Midnites and Jazz Is Dead, and between 2001 and 2009 released volumes 1, 2, and 3 of the jazzy-funky albums “Drums ’n Voice.” He was also an in-demand studio drummer. On top of that, he never stopped playing on the road.

For his return to TCAN, he’ll have Scott Tibbs (keyboards), Tim Landers (bass), and Mark Whitfield (guitar) as his band. Cobham recently turned 78. Could he still be performing with the intensity that’s always driven him? There’s only one way to find out.

