Get into the lyricism of the legendary Eric Andersen

In a 1989 interview in the Los Angeles Times, singer-songwriter Eric Andersen said of his career, “I never was a pop artist. I never had a hit. I got into this because I love words. I’m in this for the long term.”

Andersen wasn’t kidding. That interview took place almost 30 years after he started playing acoustic music in his first band The Cradlers. There was a stint in college, a summer in Boston, a relocation to San Francisco, a move back east to check out the New York City folk scene, and then the release of his first album, “Today Is the Highway,” which happened around the time Andersen was living in Cambridge and attending night school at Harvard — and, no surprise, performing at Club 47.

That business about being in it for “the long term”? He’s never stopped writing songs and releasing albums. And he (irregularly) keeps coming back from his longtime home in The Netherlands to play in the states. His upcoming tour brings him to City Winery’s Haymarket Lounge on Oct. 25.

Right from the start, Andersen established himself as a writer and performer of romantic and lyrical ballads, and as a guitarist with an outstanding fingerpicking style.

While “Today Is the Highway” got him some notice, his second album, “’Bout Changes & Things,” featured songs that other artists started covering, including “Violets of Dawn” and “Thirsty Boots.” But it was his well-received 1972 album “Blue River” – with a bit of country flavor to it – that was his commercial breakthrough.

Over the decades, Andersen experienced some downs and ups: The biggest bummer was that the finished tapes for his “Blue River” follow-up – “Stages” – went missing, and weren’t found for almost 20 years. But a memory he still holds dear was when he was the only acoustic act on the Canadian train tour that became known as the Festival Express (along with the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band, and Ten Years After).

Through it all, Andersen has maintained a fervent – if gruffer – singing voice, and that love of words. Something else he said in the Times interview was about his songwriting: “I’d really like to get the melody together at the same time as the lyrics. But writing is my first love. I was always musical, but it would flow through what I was expressing in words. I try not to have a formula.”

