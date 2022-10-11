Concerts Get into the zone with Zoë Keating’s cello playing Improvised, multi-layered music happens at Berklee Performance Center on Nov. 11.

Event Link https://www.berklee.edu/BPC/events/zoe-keating Event Ticket Link https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7365310/global-arts-live-presentszo%C3%AB-keating-boston-berklee-performance-center

If you’ve never seen avant-garde cellist Zoë Keating play live, her upcoming show at Berklee Performance Center will be a whole new musical experience for you. Yet, even if you have previously seen her, you can still expect this show to be a whole new experience.

The classically trained, improvisation-loving, technically skilled (both as a musician and with electronic gadgets) solo artist has been going out of her way over the past two decades never to perform a piece of music exactly the same way she’s played it before.

The Ontario native, who now lives in Vermont, began studying cello at age 8. When her family moved to New York, she got her first taste of playing in youth orchestras. But by high school, Keating had met that bane of performers – stage fright, which led to her giving up on a classical career, an arena in which the idea of taking a solo could be downright debilitating.

Advertisement:

As a student at Sarah Lawrence College, she still played cello, but she was studying electronic music and contemporary composition, and messing around with synthesizers. A move to San Francisco got her a day job in data analysis, and nighttime gigs as a member of the all-cello rock band Rasputina.

But Keating knew that a solo career beckoned, so she had to do something about that stage fright. Her solution was to set up at a couple of San Francisco’s subway stations during rush hour, play some Bach suites, and gauge the crowd reactions. Because so many people stopped to listen, she realized they liked what she was doing. Before she knew it, the stage fright vanished.

Soon after that, she began to merge her love of composing and playing music with her skill in technology. She wrote complex ensemble pieces that involved improvisation, but had difficulty finding accompanists who could complement her musical ideas. So played them all herself, making use of loops and pedals, run through a laptop, resulting in a “solo” layered piece of cello music.

It’s something she does both in the studio and onstage. In the studio, she’ll play a piece she’s composed, record it, improvise over it, tap on a foot pedal to capture it if she likes it, repeat the process, and eventually pile the sounds atop one another, editing it later. She’s been known to approach playing live the same way, and if she makes a mistake, will often find a way to incorporate it in the performance, coming up with a sound and a piece that even she hadn’t expected.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events