Concerts Get shaken and stirred by Pink Martini at Symphony Hall The swinging group plays the historic venue on Nov. 5.

A typical Pink Martini show will feature – mind you, this is just a partial list – about a dozen performers, songs ranging in genre from familiar pop tunes to Broadway standards to bossa nova to Greek folk music, and lyrics in any of 25 different languages.

The ensemble usually puts two singers up front and center stage – China Forbes (a Cambridge native) and Storm Large – with regular appearances by a revolving crew of guest singers. But, to be clear, sometimes it’s just Forbes singing, sometimes it’s just Large, and when things really get cooking, they share the lead vocals, either trading verses or harmonizing.

Pink Martini’s founder and pianist Thomas Lauderdale put the group together in 1994, initially to play at political fundraisers where candidates were supporting causes such as civil rights, the environment, and public broadcasting. But the band’s fast-growing popularity extended beyond politics and into the realm of music venues around the world.

With 11 studio albums on their résumé, Lauderdale has fashioned Pink Martini’s concerts into celebrations of timelessness – as far as song selections. And because he makes sure each of his instrumentalists gets a chance to shine, they all have a blast showing off their chops.

But no matter how many times you’ve seen this group play, you can’t be sure of what you’ll get the next time. There could be a guest vocalist joining the ongoing party. A second pianist might sit down next to Lauderdale at the keyboard for some fancy four-hand work. The soloists (my two favorites are guitarist Dan Faehnle and trumpeter Thomas Barber) could knock you into another dimension with their dazzling inventiveness. There have been Pink Martini concerts with full string sections accompanying them.

From their 1997 debut album “Sympathique” to their most recent, 2019’s “Hotel Amour,” this one-of-a-kind group has kept things spinning in a kind of controlled musical chaos. They’ll do one of their own originals – the crazy swing number “The Flying Squirrel” would be a good choice – but could follow it up with a cover of “Puff the Magic Dragon” – in Japanese! – or the sweetest version of “Tomorrow” that you’ve ever heard. One thing you can count on is that right near the end of every show, they’ll launch into their rousing take of “Brazil.”

