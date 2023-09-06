Concerts Get spooky at a candlelit Halloween classics concert The Beacon Street Quartet performs music in candlelit churches around Boston Oct. 25-28. A past Fever Candlelight concert in Porto, Portugal. Courtesy of Fever

During the last week of October, see Halloween-themed classical and modern music performed live in a candlelit church during “Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics.” The Beacon Street Quartet, a string quartet, plays shows daily between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28.

The first two nights take place at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, while the Oct. 27 shows are at Old South Church in Copley Square and the Oct. 28 shows are at First Church in Cambridge by Harvard Square. The events are hosted by Fever, which puts on immersive events in cities all over the country (and the world) such as Monet: The Immersive Experience.

The Halloween candlelight concerts program includes spooky classical scores like “Danse Macabre” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King”, along with popular modern hits like “This Is Halloween,” “Thriller,” and the Addams Family theme.

Each night, the Beacon Street Quartet puts on two candlelit performances — one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 8:45 p.m. Ticket prices are tiered: $40 for zone C, $50 for zone B, and $60 for zone A (the closest seats). Tickets are currently available on Fever’s website for all dates, times, and tiers.

