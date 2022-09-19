Concerts Get your grunge on with Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush All three play the Xfinity Center on Oct. 8. Alice in Chains. aliceinchains.com

The Gen. X-ers out there may have a hard time believing this: “Dirt,” Alice In Chains’ breakthrough sophomore album, turns 30 years old on Sept. 29.

The record spurred five major hits for the band, from “Them Bones” to “Down in a Hole,” and cemented the Seattle rockers as formidable heavy hitters in the grunge scene that had taken the country by storm.

And three decades later, Alice In Chains is still at it — and they’re bringing their best to the Xfinity Center on Oct. 8 alongside their contemporaries Bush and Breaking Benjamin.

A recent write-up in Forbes about a Chicago-area tour stop gushed about the set’s parade of Alice In Chains hits, woven in among newer tracks.

“To me, there’s been a consistent thread from the beginning,” Jerry Cantrell, guitarist and vocalist, told the magazine in March. “[Even] the most heavy and brutal aspects of our music are also very beautiful and also sprinkled with light – even the darkest sh-t.”

This amphitheater show will wrap up the 2022 season at Xfinity Center — you may want to bring a sweater.

