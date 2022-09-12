Concerts Get your heavy metal fix with Iron Maiden The veteran British rockers Visit the DCU Center on Oct. 16. John McMurtrie

Their fans – and there are a lot of them – probably aren’t counting anymore; they just rejoice when there’s a new one. We’re talking about albums here, albums by top-of-the-heap heavy metal rockers Iron Maiden. The current tally is 10 live albums and 17 made in the studio, with 2021’s “Senjutsu” – their first in six long years – the most recent.

The band’s army of hardcore fans surely already knows every word and note of every song on it, and audiences will be treated to at least of a couple of them on the Legacy of the Beast World Tour, which hits the DCU Center in Worcester on Oct. 16. (Recent sets in the tour’s early days have included the title track as well as “The Writing on the Wall.”)

But the Grammy-winning veteran headbangers from East London, who first played out in 1975, are digging deep into their extensive catalog in putting together a set list, revisiting and celebrating tunes from their early- and mid-period days. Other tunes they’ve played since the tour began include “Run to the Hills,” “The Number of the Beast,” “Flight of Icarus,” “The Trooper,” and “Fear of the Dark,” from their best-selling 1992 album of the same name.

Besides loud and hard music, Iron Maiden shows are known for their extravagant visual production design, with images of the band’s scary “mascot” Eddie always part of the scene (just as he perennially appears on their album covers).

To anyone who’s new to Iron Maiden and is planning to be at the DCU Center, here’s an important piece of information: The show will end, not with a classic from one of their albums, but with some very different music coming out of the PA system: Monty Python’s Eric Idle singing the happy, poppy “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” It’s the song that’s regularly played after their encores. No one in the band has ever explained why.

