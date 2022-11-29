Concerts Here are the concerts coming to Gillette Stadium in summer 2023 A full list of 2023 Gillette Stadium concerts, plus all the info you need to know for Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and more Foxborough shows. Taylor Swift will perform three shows at Gillette Stadium in 2023. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File

As the New England Patriots prepare for the final few regular season home games of the season, preparation is already underway for several 2023 Gillette Stadium concerts, including a visit from the artist who basically broke Ticketmaster.

The biggest name to take the stage at Gillette Stadium will be Taylor Swift, whose immense popularity led to heartbreak and drama when fans tried to buy tickets earlier in November. Despite adding an additional show at Foxborough for a total of three Gillette dates, demand for presale tickets was so high that Ticketmaster canceled its GA onsale for Swift’s shows on May 19, 20, and 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Also sure to draw a crowd is Swift’s friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran, who first played Gillette alongside Swift back in 2013 and whose Mathematics Tour comes to Gillette June 30 and July 1 at 6 p.m. Rounding out the artists confirmed to play 2023 Gillette Stadium concerts is country star Luke Combs, who will make his Gillette debut on July 22 at 5:45 p.m.

Here’s a full list of 2023 Gillette Stadium concerts, as well as info on how to buy tickets. (We’re not including Metallica, who has already announced two Gillette Stadium shows in 2024.)

Note: This article will be updated as more information is announced.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift made history in more ways than one this fall following the release of her album “Midnights.” In October, she became the first artist ever to claim all 10 spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, with “Anti-Hero” holding the No. 1 spot. Then in November, she sold the most tickets in a single day through Ticketmaster for her Eras Tour, which visits Gillette Stadium on May 19, 20, and 21 at 6:30 p.m. Unfortunately, that sale of 2.4 million tickets was mired by delays and disappointment, and demand was so fierce during the Verified Fan presale that Ticketmaster canceled its GA on-sale date.

For those who did get tickets, you’ll be able to see Swift perform alongside Phoebe Bridgers, and Gayle. For those who weren’t so lucky, Ticketmaster has not announced whether it will reschedule an on-sale date for general admission.

We will update this article if more tickets are released. Fore additional info about Taylor Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts, visit the Gillette Stadium website.

Ed Sheeran

You + Ed Sheeran + Gillette Stadium = Summer 2023 plans? The pop star will be coming to Foxborough for his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”) on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at 6 p.m. Sheeran will be joined by Khalid and Rosa Lynn for his shows, which come almost 10 years after Sheeran first performed at Gillette in July 2013.

Tickets for Sheeran’s June 30 and July 1 shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Luke Combs

Country musician Luke Combs went from supporting other big acts on tour like Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw to headlining his own stadium tours in recent years, including 2023’s World Tour, which brings him Foxborough for his Gillette Stadium debut on Saturday, July 22 at 5:45 p.m. Combs’ tour comes on the heels of his third studio album, June 2022’s “Growin’ Up,” which features the chart-topping lead single “Doin’ This.” Combs will be joined at Gillette by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

Tickets for Luke Combs’ Gillette Stadium show are currently sold out. For more info on additional ticket sales or verified resale tickets, visit Gillette Stadium’s website.

