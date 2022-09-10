Concerts Go to John Lennon Night on the legendary musician’s birthday Scott Daamgard is hosting his 12th John Lennon night. Scott Damgaard

This event celebrates his work both with The Beatles and his solo career. The core band is Scott Damgaard, Dave Herlihy, Dave Lieb and Tom Appleman, and will feature other guest singers and musicians.

Doors for the show open at 2:30pm. COVID-19 policies will reflect local guidelines and ares subject to change.

