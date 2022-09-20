Concerts Hear Alice Howe’s folky, bluesy voice at City Winery The Boston-bred, Los Angeles-based artist returns home this November. Alice Howe will play City Winery on November 25 and 26. New Song Music

Alice Howe, a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who originally hails from Boston, is a self-proclaimed “old soul inside a 30-something millennial.”

She’s bringing her sound — a unique blend of blues, folk, country, soul, and rock — to City Winery Boston this November. These performances will be the last two nights of a tour that also includes California, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Illinois.

In a 2017 interview with Me & Thee Music, Howe said when she’s writing songs, she likes to try to “let ideas flow as freely as I can,” emphasizing the improvisational element to her process. When you listen to Howe’s original tracks, you get the sense that Howe is playing for her own sake, that you’ve just happened to overhear. The result is a listening experience that feels especially intimate and made only more beautiful by Howe’s whimsically lilting voice.

She references Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, and Joan Baez as inspirations and influences. Mitchell, especially, shines through in Howe’s music, and in 2021 she released a cover of “A Case of You,” a Mitchell classic that is often touted as one of her best songs.

With an EP and an album under her belt from 2017 and 2019, respectively, Howe just recorded her second album, “Circumstance,” at the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where it was produced and arranged by her creative partner, veteran bass player Freebo. Both a cover artist and a songwriter (her last album had an even split of originals and covers), “Circumstance” features 10 originals.

The album will be released in April 2023, with singles beginning to come out in January. Howe has launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance the album’s production and publicity, and contributors to that will be able to listen to the full album in October, ahead of her Nov. 25 and 26 shows at City Winery in Boston.

