Concerts Here are the concerts coming to Fenway Park in summer 2023 Dead & Company, P!NK, and more will take part in another season of concerts at the home of the Red Sox. Dead & Company will play two 2023 Fenway Park concerts as part of the supergroup's Final Tour. Ben Stas for Boston.com

Only a couple months after the 2022 Fenway Concert Series wrapped up for the season, the list of 2023 Fenway Park concerts is already starting to take shape.

Fenway favorites Dead & Company will return to the home of the Red Sox for a pair of shows June 24 and 25 as part of what has been billed as the band’s final tour. Singer-songwriter P!NK will look to rouse a weeknight crowd on July 31 alongside Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, KidCutUp, and rock legend Pet Benatar performing alongside husband Neil Giraldo.

While more names are sure to be added to the list of 2023 Fenway Park concerts in the coming months, as of now the season kicks off June 23 with country music star Kane Brown, who will bring guests Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett and Restless Road along for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

Here are all the artists set to play 2023 Fenway Park concerts so far, as well as information on how to buy tickets.

Note: This article will be updated as more information is announced.

Kane Brown

Country star Kane Brown will play Lansdowne Street for the first time in 2023, bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Fenway Park on Friday June 23 at 6 p.m. The tour will be Brown’s first since the September 2022 release of his third studio album, “Different Man.” Along with Brown, special guests Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, and Restless Road will also perform.

Platinum tickets and artist presales for Kane Brown’s Fenway Park show are on sale now via the Red Sox website, while GA tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m.

Dead & Company

For the first time since 2017 — and likely the last time ever — Dead & Company will make their return to Fenway Park for a pair of summer 2023 shows on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. for the group’s Final Tour. Dead & Co. were originally scheduled to play a pair of summer 2020 shows at Fenway, but both concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

Since forming in 2015, the jam band’s six members (former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, singer-songwriter John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti) have become familiar to Boston audiences: The band played Fenway in July 2016 and June 2017, TD Garden in November 2017, and completed the sports venue hat trick with a Gillette Stadium set in June 2019 and July 2022.

Tickets for Dead & Company’s Fenway Park show are on sale now via the Red Sox website.

P!NK

Things will look a shade different at Fenway Park on July 31 and August 1, 2023, when Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Pink (stylized P!NK) performs a pair of concerts at the home of the Red Sox. P!NK will be joined with a quartet of special guests for her Fenway shows: Alt-rockers Grouplove, DJ/producer KidCutUp, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, and rock legend Pet Benatar performing alongside husband Neil Giraldo.

Tickets for PINK’s Fenway Park shows are on sale now via the Red Sox website.

