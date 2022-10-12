Concerts Introduce your kids to the joys of classical music at Symphony Hall Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra brings back "Peter and the Wolf" Nov. 12.

What do the following people have in common: Boris Karloff, David Bowie, Eleanor Roosevelt, Alice Cooper, and Sean Connery? They’ve all had a turn at being the narrator in Sergei Prokofiev’s celebrated classical piece “Peter and the Wolf.”

Music historians often refer to the short (about 25 minutes) tone poem as a symphonic fairy tale for children. It tells – through instruments representing characters and, of course, the narrator’s voice – of a young Russian boy named Peter whose grandfather warns him about a hungry wolf lurking about, and how Peter and his animal friends – a bird, a duck, a cat – eventually capture the wolf, leading to a happy ending. (Spoiler alert and a warning for very young kids: One of them ends up in the wolf’s belly.)

The familiar music with the light and bouncy leitmotif is one of the most popular works in the classical genre. So much so, that, with the exception of 2020, the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO) has performed it annually at Symphony Hall since 2009.

“Peter and the Wolf” has a long history with the venue. Its American premiere took place there in 1938, performed by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and led by guest conductor Prokofiev, who was standing in that night for his fellow countryman and regular BSO conductor Serge Koussevitzky.

The narrator for the upcoming BYSO presentation – Genevieve Lefevre – might not have the star power of the folks listed above, but the native Bostonian is a busy actor and musician, a Harvard graduate (a degree in theater, dance, & media), and a viola-playing BYSO alumnus. The conductor at the concert is another alum, Adrian Slywotzky, who earned degrees in conducting, violin performance, and architecture at Yale, and currently serves as an artistic consultant to BYSO.

But the stars of the afternoon will be the members of the orchestra (who can range in age from 5-18). The main point of a BYSO concert is that it’s an event featuring children playing music for other children, and hopefully sparking an interest in classical music. The program, also including the march from “Symphonic Metamorphosis” by Paul Hindemith, is geared to audiences ages 3-8 and their families. Tickets for adults are $20; kids 18 and under are free. For information, call 617-266-1200.

