Concerts Don’t miss Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour in Boston The celebrated Kentucky rapper comes to MGM Music Hall Oct. 9 and 10. Jack Harlow at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press

Event Link https://crossroadspresents.com/pages/more-info-event?eventid=vvG17Z91QUHMRA&venueid=KovZ917AEJz Event Ticket Link https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005CA6B6F37BC5

Three-time Grammy nominee Jack Harlow will be coming to Boston this October along with special guests City Girls.

This American rapper, who hails from Louisville, Kentucky, made the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2021.

Boston is one of the last few stops on his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour, in support of his second studio album of the same name.

Other artists Harlow’s album features include Lil Wayne, Drake, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake.

Reviews for this album have been mixed, with NPR saying that it seems like the album “simultaneously underutilizes his strengths and emphasizes his weaknesses, resulting in a middle-of-the-road body of work despite endorsements for his success and its potential.”

Advertisement:

On the other hand, Rolling Stone believes “​​there are magical moments on ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ to be found amidst a primal need to sex his female fans.”

Jack Harlow and the City Girls will be performing at MGM Music Hall, Fenway on Oct. 9 and and will be joined by Louisville rap collective The Homies on Oct. 10.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events