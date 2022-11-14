Concerts Jazz up the holidays with Kenny G The popular saxophonist visits Cary Hall on Dec. 16.

Long before soprano saxophonist Kenny Gorelick lopped a few letters off his name to become Kenny G, he was learning to play piano, but was not exactly enamored by the instrument. Those lessons lasted about two years, ending when he was 8. It would be two more years before he gave the saxophone – an alto, not a soprano – a try, and it turned out to be a good fit. Trivia buffs should note that it was around that time that he also became interested in what would become another passion: golf.

But music won out. Growing up in Seattle, Gorelick stuck with woodwinds, eventually getting comfortable with the whole saxophone family – finally setting his sights and skills on the soprano – and learning to play clarinet and flute. But it was his proficiency at saxophone that got him noticed. When soul man Barry White was coming through town, in need of a sax player for live shows, he hired Gorelick, who was still in high school. When a funk band called Cold, Bold, & Together took shape, he got the sax and flute spots. After graduating from University of Washington (where he studied accounting), he joined Jeff Lorber Fusion on the road and in the studio.

He was already known as Kenny G when, in 1982, he was signed to Arista Records, marking the beginning of his solo career. The sound he went with on his horn – sweet tones accompanied by a flurry of notes, all tied up in a mellow delivery – would earn the moniker “smooth jazz,” and was a revised version of the style G’s hero Grover Washington Jr. had been playing before him.

It would earn G international success. His early albums sold well, but his fourth, “Duotunes” (1986), really took off. His 1992 “Breathless” reached, at the time, the status of being the bestselling instrumental album in history. The question of whether smooth jazz is “really” jazz grew tired many years ago, but it’s nothing that ever got in G’s way. Throughout his popular run in the ’80s and ’90s, his recordings regularly made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts, and his live shows were packed.

His Cary Hall show will be both smooth and jazzy and, as it’s part of his “Miracles Holiday & Hits Tour,” will feature a bit of seasonal music. Whatever happened to that other, non-musical passion? It’s still going strong. Kenny G has a scratch handicap on the links (meaning he can make par on pretty much any course) and in 2006 he was named the best golfer in music by Golf Digest.

